3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU publishes framework for post-Brexit negotiations

The European Commission will today publish its draft negotiating mandate of the future relationship with the UK, starting the post-Brexit negotiation process.

The UK and the EU have until the end of 2020 to lay out details such as trade and what will replace freedom of movement.

Today’s publication marks a vital first step that proposes a framework for the negotiations during the transition period.

Chief negotiator Michel Barnier will also hold a press conference on the mandate today.

UK launches decarbonisation plan

Ofgem, the UK regulator for the gas and electricity markets, will today launch its Decarbonisation Action Plan.

The plan is designed to support the UK’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and focuses on generating a significant switch to renewables over the next few decades.

This includes getting 10 million electric vehicles onto the roads by 2030, building an offshore grid to increase offshore wind generation by 400% in the next ten years and creating an innovation fund for climate change-related projects.

Liam Fox addresses NATO challenges

Today Dr Liam Fox, MP for North Somerset and former UK Defence Secretary, will give a speech on UK domestic and international security post-Brexit at the US-based Centre for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS).

The speech, entitled The UK’s Post-Brexit Foreign and Security Policy and the Centrality of NATO, will explore key issues including cybersecurity, geopolitical tensions and non-state actors.

It will place particular focus on NATO and how the US and the UK’s relationship may change on security now the UK has left the EU.

The event, which is being held at CCIS Headquarters in Rhode Island, will begin at 3pm local time (8pm London time), and will be available to livestream.

