ECJ rules in Hungary’s “Google tax” case

The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) is due to provide a ruling today in an advertising tax case between Google and Hungary that will have ramifications for how the EU handles digital tax measures.

In 2014 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban raised ad taxes to as high as 50%, before lowering the tax rate in response to EU criticism.

Google Ireland Limited has argued that the tax unfairly discriminates against taxpayers that do not operate in Hungary, while the European Commission is concerned that the tax rates give smaller firms an unfair competitive advantage.

Google was given a boost in September 2019 when ECJ advocate general Juliane Kokott issued a non-binding opinion that backed the search giant’s position. Typically, ECJ judges follow such opinions, although this is not guaranteed.

Sheryl Sandberg speaks at TMT Conference

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg makes a speaking appearance at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco.

Sandberg is a key architect of the world of online advertising, having helped developed Google’s ad business before moving to the social network giant in 2008.

She faced criticism during Facebook’s scandals from the previous few years, such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Sandberg is joined at the four-day event by Facebook chief financial officer David Wehner.

US voters brace for Super Tuesday

Voters from 14 US states take part in ‘Super Tuesday’, the election day in the presidential primary when the most states hold primaries and caucuses.

With 1,357 of the total 3,979 delegates up for grabs, it is a strong indicator of the eventual nominee for the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is currently the favourite, followed by former vice president Joe Biden. Elizabeth Warren stands in third place, while Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg pulled out of the race on Sunday.

The states in voting action today are: California, Arkansas, Maine, Minnesota, Utah, Texas, Colorado, Alabama, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia.