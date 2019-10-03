Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU leaders attend Green Growth Summit

The Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership will today host the Green Growth Summit in Luxembourg, bringing together political figures from across Europe to discuss how the European Union can achieve its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Speakers and attendees at the summit will include UK climate change minister Lord Ian Duncan, as well as the environmental ministers from Luxembourg, Finland, Slovakia and Latvia. European Commission director general for climate action Mauro Petriccione will also be taking part, as well as representatives from businesses including Ikea, Standard Chartered and the Zurich Insurance Group.

The event will focus on the “growing momentum behind, and benefits associated with” transformation across energy, mobility and buildings, and the investments that are required to achieve climate neutrality.

Levi launches range of Google-infused smart clothing

Clothing company Levi will today release four new jackets fitted with Google’s smart clothing technology, Jacquard.

The garment connects to its wearer’s smartphone via a bluetooth tag, and can be controlled by touching particularly parts of the cuff. Wearers will be able to program and trigger certain Google Assistant features using the jacket. Likewise, the jacket will also alert its owner if they happen to leave their phone at home.

This improves on a previous Jacquard jacket released by Levi last year, which was criticised for its high price, the bulky bluetooth tag, and the fact it could only be washed a small number of times.

Connected Data London gets underway

Connected Data London, a leading conference for those “who use the relationships, meaning and context in data to achieve great things” get underway in London, UK, today.

The two-day conference will feature a range of talks and workshops led by data experts, including a research scientist from ride-hailing giant Uber, and a program manager from Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) division.

Connected Data London is taking place at the Hilton DoubleTree Lower of London hotel over the next two days.

