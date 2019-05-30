Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Activists crash Facebook’s annual shareholder meeting

As Facebook shareholders meet for the social network’s annual stockholder meeting today, consumer group SumOfus and Jewish activist group Bend The Arc will call for the breakup of Facebook’s “monopoly” of apps and services, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus VR.

The groups will present a shareholder resolution to the social media company detailing its proposed break up. This will be followed by a protest outside the meeting to bring attention to abuse that people of colour and historically marginalised groups face on social media, which will involve the attempted deliver of a giant inflatable ‘angry emoji’ to Facebook CEO mark Zuckerberg.

SumOfUs has challenged Facebook on a number of issues in the past, such as censorship and the protection of free speech. A past SumOfUs petition calling for Zuckerberg to stand down as CEO attracted 55,000 signatures.

Facebook’s shareholder meeting is taking place at the Hotel Nia in Menlo Park, California, starting at 11am local time (7pm London time). The protest is set to begin at the same time.

5G arrives in the UK

The United Kingdom will get its first look at 5G today as mobile carrier EE switches on its next-generation network.

EE customers will be able to benefit from a 5G connection in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. Additional cities will be added in the coming years, with a “full next-generation” roll-out expected to be completed in 2022.

Customers will also a need a 5G compatible device in order to connect to the network. EE is currently offering the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G ahead of launch, with devices from OPPO, LG and Samsung to follow shortly.

EE initially planned to sell a 5G compatible Huawei device but pulled it from its range after the Chinese telecommunications company was blacklisted by the United States last week.

Uber announces first results since IPO

Ride-hailing app Uber will today publish its first quarterly financial results since going public earlier this month.

Uber is expected to announce losses of $1bn in its first quarter on projected revenue of $3.04bn to $3.10bn. However, that is unlikely to have too much of an impact on Uber’s stock price, which has held steady between $40 and $42 since listing, given the heavy losses that Uber has racked up over the years. The company’s IPO prospectus revealed it had lost $7.9bn since launching in 2009.

Despite the losses, Uber is expected to announce that its ridesharing business has seen 20% growth, with its Uber Freight and Uber Eats services expected to have doubled in the past 12 months.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Uber will announce its Q1 results in a conference call starting at 1:30pm PT (9:30pm London time).