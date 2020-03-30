Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Deadline for unredacted Mueller report

Today is the deadline for the US Department of Justice to turn over an unredacted copy of the Mueller report, which investigated Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted the findings of his investigation to Attorney General William Barr in March 2019. A month later Barr published a redacted version that showed insufficient evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia but did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice.

Barr is accused of misleading the public with his redacted version and following a lawsuit filed by Jason Leopold of BuzzFeed News and the Electronic Privacy Information Center under the Freedom of Information Act, a judge ordered that the Department of Justice make the full version of the report public.

Report highlights latest space threats

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) today publishes its annual report on offensive and defensive space capabilities around the world.

Do you see an impact on recruitment in your company due to the Covid-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The 2019 Space Threat Assessment focused on the four specific countries that the CSIS deemed to pose the greatest risk for the US: China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

In December 2019 the US formally established the United States Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces to protect its interests in space.

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia revealed

US business magazine Forbes is due to announce this year’s 30 Under 30 Asia winners.

Now in its fifth year, the annual ranking recognises “outstanding young leaders who are disrupting and transforming their industries around the region” in areas such as technology, retail, art and entrepreneurship.

Among last year’s honourees were the co-founders of artificial intelligence company SenseTime and the co-founder of augmented reality startup Waypoint Labs.

Friday’s Highlights