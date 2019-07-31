Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Qualcomm announces Q3 results

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm will today announce its financial results from the third quarter of 2019, with lacking demand expected to hit the company’s revenue.

Despite tech giant Apple agreeing to pay Qualcomm an estimated $5bn to $6bn in April to settle a long-running lawsuit over patent infringement, competition from cheaper rivals such as MediaTek are expected to have held the company back.

Qualcomm is tipped to post revenues of $9.2bn to $10.2bn for the quarter, equating to earnings-per-share of $0.70 to $0.80, down from $1.01 year-over-year.

Qualcomm will announce its Q3 results via a conference call, scheduled for 1.45pm PT (9:45pm London time).

Dubai seeks travel tech startups for annual accelerator

Dubai’s search for technology startups aiming to create distinct tourism experiences will reach its conclusion today.

Searching for ways to make Dubai a leading travel destination, the Department of Tourism has encouraged startups developing products and software focused on hyper personalisation, connected travel, digitising operations and conscious travel to apply.

Ten successful applicants will be selected by a panel of technology experts and senior tourism board figures. These startups will then be tasked with creating and piloting their product ahead of the GITEX Future Stars conference in October.

UltraVoilet movie storage goes offline

UltraVoilet, an online service that allowed consumers to store digital versions of films that they had physically purchased in the cloud, will shut down today.

The service, launched in 2011, was created to provide consumers with various ways to access their purchased media. Having signed agreements with various digital service providers and physical retailers, users could purchase a movie through one retailer and watch it on a service provided by another.

However, ‘changes in the market’ have forced it to cease operations. This is likely due to the rise of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, with consumers now more likely to rent a movie rather than purchase it.

Users that don’t want to lose access to their UltraViolet library need to connect it with another service, such as Flixster, today.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email