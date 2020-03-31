Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

BlackBerry posts Q4 results

Software and wireless equipment firm Blackberry posts its fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year 2020 today.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm has seen its share price fall by 40% since the start of the year, while the NYSE composite index has fallen by 25% over the same period because of the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

Blackberry’s fourth-quarter results include up to 29 February, which is just before Covid-19 triggered a sell-off of US stocks.

In the previous quarter Blackberry – which now focuses on software and internet of things devices – outperformed analysts’ expectations.

Webinar gives Covid-19 advice to businesses

Accountancy and advisory firm BDO today hosts a webinar to provide guidance for businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The effects of the virus have been felt acutely by businesses around the world, with many employees forced to work remotely, projects postponed and some shutting down operations completely.

With physical gatherings prohibited in many countries around the world online events have come to prominence.

Among the speakers in BDO’s webinar are tax partners for the retail and wholesale sector and an employment tax director. Spaces are full, but a recording will be made available to those that sign up.

UK 5G competition briefing held online

The UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sports and UK5G hold the first briefing for a competition to discover creative use cases for 5G technology.

Taking place online because of the coronavirus, the event is open to businesses and organisations that can find ways to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks in the UK, maximise its benefits and create new opportunities at home and overseas that brings funding into the country.

Up to £30m has been made available for the competition. Two more online briefings will be held online in April and May.

