Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Tweet case heard

Oral arguments in the case against Tesla CEO Elon Musk led by the Securities and Exchange Commission will be heard today by the US District Court.

Musk was ordered to seek pre-approval for any social media post made regarding Tesla after he was accused of misleading investors when he tweeted that he would take the electric car company private at $420 a share last August.

However, after Musk tweeted that the company would build 500,000 new vehicles in 2019, Tesla admitted to the SEC that he had failed to seek approval for a single post since the court-ordered motion.

In response, Trump has said that the “single, immaterial” tweet did not violate the motion, and has accused the SEC of infringing his right to free speech.

The case will be heard at the US District Court in New York, starting at 2pm local time (7pm London time).

ASA introduces tech to target illegal gambling ads

The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) will today introduce new technology that targets irresponsible advertisers that are exposing children to gambling content.

Current UK Gambling Commission laws state that any gambling-related marketing efforts must not appeal to or be targeted at children. Under new laws that come into effect this month, bookmakers are required to use targeting tools to ensure that their promotions are not seen by under-18s.

However, tests completed using the technology discovered that gambling ads were appearing on 11 out of 24 websites aimed at children that were tested by the ASA.

The technology works by creating “child avatars” – online profiles that appear to be of a young age – to test whether gambling content still appears.

Cybersecurity in higher education report

The Higher Education Policy Institute, in collaboration with education non-profit Jisc, today publishes its report on cybersecurity in higher education.

The report was conducted to look into the cyber-defences of higher education institutes across the UK and how secure the data that they hold currently is.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

As part of the study, penetration tests were launched against these institutes. The firms completing the testing were able to gain access to high-value data from all of their targets within two hours, which highlights the need for better cybersecurity practices in the education sector.