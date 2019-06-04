Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Iron Man makes an appearance at Amazon re:Mars

Ecommerce giant Amazon will get its annual re:Mars event underway today, which brings together experts in machine learning, automation, robotics and space to discuss the future of artificial intelligence as it transforms every industry.

Attendees will get to hear from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Landing AI founder Andrew Ng and iRobot CEO Colin Angle. Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. will also be making an appearance.

The conference will offer insight on various subjects, from drones and virtual assistants to autonomous vehicles.

Amazon re:Mars is taking place over the next four days at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Infosecurity Europe gets underway

Across the Atlantic, the information and cybersecurity industries will come together for Infosecurity Europe, where leading figures will discuss how best to protect businesses and individuals from cybercrime.

More than 15,000 professionals will descend on the Olympia exhibition centre in London, United Kingdom, where some 400 security suppliers will be showcasing their products and solutions. Attendees will get to see the latest in data breach services, cloud security, threat intelligence and more.

Attendees will hear from the likes of Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions Group for Microsoft, and Troy Hunt, founder of data breach database Have I Been Pwned, throughout the event.

Infosecurity Europe is taking place over the next three days, ending Thursday, 6 June.

China censored ahead of Tiananmen Square Massacre anniversary

Today marks 30 years since the Tiananmen Square Massacre, in which the Chinese army opened fire on students and activists protesting against corruption in the Communist Party, which is believed to have resulted in thousands of deaths.

The Chinese government begins to limit the information and platforms that Chinese citizens have access to ahead of each anniversary, and has seemingly increased its efforts this year, according to TechCrunch.

China blocked access to Wikipedia in every language back in April, for example. Likewise, video-sharing websites Bilibili and AcFun have suspended real-time comments until the end of June, which they claim is due to “system maintenance”.

Users of the WeChat messaging app have been stopped from updating their profile picture, alias and status. It is thought these measures are an attempt to stop the spread of information during the period.