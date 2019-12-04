Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Intel’s retirement plans centre of US Supreme Court hearing

The US Supreme Court will today hear oral arguments in the case of Intel Corp. Investment Policy Committee v Sulyma after the 9th Circuit reversed and remanded a previous ruling.

Christopher Sulyma, who worked at Intel from 2010 to 2012, claims that Intel mismanaged his retirement funds by investing in private equity and hedge funds that did not perform as well as comparable portfolios.

The core issue is when Sulyma became aware that his funds were being invested in such a way. The three-year statute of limitations period begins on “the earliest date on which the plaintiff had actual knowledge of the breach or violation”.

Intel argues that Sulyma was aware of how the funds were being invested more than three years before filing the suit, which Sulyma disputes.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches for ISS resupply mission

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a brand-new Falcon 9 rocket booster today during a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Elon Musk-owned space firm has a contract with NASA to ferry supplies to the ISS, including scientific research instruments and cubesats. This mission, known as CRS-19, will be the 19th resupply mission by SpaceX.

CRS-19 is expected to use a new first-stage rocket. The Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth, while the Dragon capsule carrying the payload will dock with ISS.

The launch window opens at 12:51 PT (20:51 GMT). Weather permitting, you can watch the launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, live here.

Uber CEO speaks at Economic Club of New York

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will address the Economic Club of New York at a lunch event.

Founded in 1907, the non-profit, nonpartisan membership organisation hosts discussions on a “wide range of issues facing New York City, the United States and the world”.

Last week Transport for London denied Uber a new licence to operate in the capital after declaring that the ridesharing app is not “fit and proper”, a topic that Khosrowshahi – who has been at the helm for two years – may discuss.

Khosrowshahi will speak between 12:00 and 14:00 EST (17:00-19:00 GMT) at the Eventi Hotel, New York, US.