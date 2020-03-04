Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Greta Thunberg appears before European Parliament

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will today appear before European Parliament to discuss climate targets and legislation with MEPs.

Thunberg will appear before an extraordinary session of the European Parliament’s Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee.

The session has been made open to all MEPs, and is expected to see high attendance.

It will begin today at 1pm local time (12pm GMT), and will be available to stream via the European Parliament’s website.

Huawei fraud accusations discussed in status conference

The US District Court, Eastern District of New York, will today hold a status conference to discuss the various charges laid against Chinese technology giant Huawei, its CFO Meng Wanzhou, and its US and Iranian subsidiaries Huawei USA and Skycom.

Huawei is charged with a slew of offences, including bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Trump used the IEEPA as part of the ongoing US-China trade war to temporarily ban Huawei technology in the US.

An additional indictment released in February also added the charge of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, over the company’s business activities in North Korea.

Today’s status conference, which will be held at 11:30am local time (4:30pm UK time), should provide insight into how the US intends to proceed.

Uber and Snap CEOs talk tech, media and telecoms

Today will see the CEOs of two of the biggest companies in technology discuss the future of their industries at Morgan Stanley’s ongoing Tech, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco, the US.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will appear at 9:45am PT (5:45pm London time), and is expected to talk about the role Uber’s ridesharing and mobility plans will impact the wider development of future cities.

Meanwhile, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel will be appearing at 3:15pm PT (11:15pm London time), and is thought to be focusing on online media and communications.

Both talks will be available to stream via the companies’ respective websites, with Uber here and Snap here.

