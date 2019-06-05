Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

China launches Earth observation satellites

As the world continues to fret over whether the Chinese government is using Huawei to spy on foreign nations, the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) plans to launch two Jilin-1 Earth observation satellites today.

The network of satellites, which is planned to grow to 60 by the end of the year, provide high definition imaging and video which can be of use in land resources monitoring, surveying, smart city construction, environmental monitoring and disaster prevention, among other uses.

This will be China’s first ever launch from a floating platform, which will reduce risk to civilians, ships and aircrafts. The two satellites will launch on a Long March 11 rocket from a modified freighter in the Yellow Sea.

Walmart holds annual shareholders meeting

The world’s largest retailer will put its attempts to challenge Amazon in ecommerce aside today to vote on its sexual harassment policies and executive salaries.

Workers’ advocacy group United for Respect filed a proposal calling for Walmart to review sexual harassment policies following a study that found the retail sector has the second highest number of harassment claims in the private sector.

2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will also be making an appearance at the event, where he will submit a proposal calling for Walmart to increase its $11 minimum wage.

Walmart’s annual meeting is taking place at the John Q. Hammons convention centre in Rogers, Arkansas, starting at 10am local time (4pm London time).

United Nations holds World Environment Day

This World Environment Day, United Nations is calling for worldwide awareness of air pollution and the urgent need to take action.

The UN points to the burning of fossil fuels to generate power as a leading contributor to air pollution in many countries.

Emerging technologies designed to clean the air such as hydrogen fuel cell-powered engines and purifying towers are seen as a potential solution to the problem, while governments continue to work towards renewable energy goals designed to stem climate change.

