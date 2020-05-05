Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Disney posts Q2 earnings

Media and entertainment behemoth Disney posts its second-quarter earnings today after markets close.

Its share price is down by nearly 29% year to date, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to close its theme parks and attractions, as well as postpone film releases. Analysts forecast revenue of $18bn, which would still represent growth of 20.8% year-on-year.

Disney will be hoping its streaming service Disney+ proves more resilient during the pandemic. Last month rival Netflix added nearly 16 million paid subscribers in the first three months of the year as consumers turn to content streaming to pass the time in lockdown.

UK and US begin trade deal talks

The UK and US today begin talks for a post-Brexit trade agreement, with discussions taking place by videoconference because of the pandemic.

Trade secretary Liz Trus and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the first round of talks, which are expected to last two weeks.

Pressure is on the UK to make up for lost time after coronavirus delayed the start of formal talks. The UK government believes cutting tariffs and reducing trade barriers with the US will boost the economy by between 0.07% and 0.16% over the next five years. However, critics say this will not make up for any additional trading barriers with the EU, which is the UK’s largest trading partner.

IBM Think virtual event gets underway

IBM Think, the technology giant’s flagship conference, gets underway today in a virtual format after the coronavirus pandemic forced firms to postpone physical events around the world.

Think 2020 will see talks livestreamed, as well as interactive sessions. It will be the first Think conference for new IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, who replaced Ginny Rometty in January this year.

Rometty, now executive chairman, will host a talk with musician and will.i.am about “the future of education, skills development and the digital workforce in the post-Covid-19 era”. Other speakers at the two-day event include human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, neuroscientist and actress Mayim Bialik and investor Caterina Fake.

