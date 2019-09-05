Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Mike Pence discusses 5G with Boris Johnson

US Vice President Mike Pence will today meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of a one-day visit to the UK capital.

According to Pence’s office, the meeting will “focus on strengthening and expanding our bilateral economic relationship following the UK’s departure from the European Union, countering Iranian aggression in the Middle East and beyond and addressing the threat of Chinese malign influence, including in the development of 5G telecommunications networks”.

Pence is expected to put pressure on Johnson to ban Chinese 5G infrastructure supplier Huawei from being used in the UK’s telecommunications networks, which the US has been pushing for some time but the UK has so far declined to do.

Pence is also set to address a dinner held at The Guildhall hosted by the Lord Mayor of London, Peter Estlin, alongside the UK’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

8chan owner testifies before Congress

Jim Watkins, the owner of extremist social media site 8chan, is expected to appear before the US House Homeland Security Committee today, after being subpoenaed to give testimony.

Watkins has been challenged to appear “’for testimony related to the Committee’s ongoing oversight work on countering extremist content on social media platforms”.

8chan has attracted considerable attention for its hosting of extremist right-wing content, such as the manifesto of the alleged El Paso shooter in August, which led to it being dropped by infrastructure provider Cloudflare.

However, despite being legally required to appear, there remains uncertainty if Watkins will comply, particularly as he currently lives in the Philippines.

Loch Ness DNA research published

An exhaustive DNA survey of the plant, animal and bacterial life found in Loch Ness will be published today, after researchers collected a slew of samples in 2018.

The DNA samples have been sequenced at labs across the world and compared to those stored on international DNA databases.

While the researchers are not expecting to find evidence of a true Loch Ness Monster, they have expressed hope of finding “something extraordinary”, such as a hitherto undocumented species.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The research, which is being led by Professor Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago, will be published at 10am London time.