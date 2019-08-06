Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Black Hat conference gets underway

Following a weekend of technical sessions, the main Black Hat 2019 conference will get underway today, providing attendees with insight into the latest developments and trends in information security.

More than 19,000 infosecurity professionals are expected to be in attendance to hear from expert speakers from the world’s leading technology and cybersecurity firms.

Topics covered throughout the event include malware, mobile security, politics and policy and hardware protection, as well as more niche topics such as bug bounty programmes, smart grid security, the Internet of Things and the human factors that businesses need to consider.

Black Hat USA 2019 is taking place at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the next two days.

Which? publishes Facebook fake review findings

After unearthing “fake review factories” last year, UK consumer group Which? will today publish analysis that shows Facebook is still being flooded with fake product reviews designed to mislead consumers.

Which? found that groups encouraging users to write fake reviews in exchange for free products are still active on the platform.

Tracking activity on these groups over a 30 day period, Which? unearthed 55,000 fake reviews. However, it concluded that the actual number could be far higher, as Facebook caps the number of posts that are displayed on a group’s wall.

Which? has called on the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority to consider taking action against the social media network, which is already under pressure for its data privacy practices, as well as its response to the sharing of fake news and harmful content.

Disney announces Q3 results with streaming in its sights

Box office giant The Walt Disney Company will announce its financial results from the third quarter of 2019 today, following huge successes such as Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King.

However, despite controlling 40% of the US movie market, analysts are anticipating a drop in Disney’s profits as it begins preparations to rival Netflix in the movie streaming service market. Its rival service, Disney+, is scheduled to launch in the US in November.

Disney is set to lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars as it pulls the streaming rights to its various productions that are currently sold to rival platforms. Any new releases will also be made exclusive to its own platform.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Disney believes that its streaming service will begin to turn a profit in 2024, and is reportedly happy to absorb the costs until then.