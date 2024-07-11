Amazon announced a flurry of big refinements to several AI products on Wednesday (10 July) to combat hallucinations which are widely viewed as a major barrier to adoption.
Vasi Philomin, Amazon’s vice president of GenAI, said the company would be supplying additional memory to its GenAI agents.
“This allows agents to provide more personalised and more seamless experiences, especially for complicated tasks,” said Philomin.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, as investors continue to bet millions on the emerging technology.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022, to $33bn in 2027. GenAI is impacting every industry and has become a catalyst for broader AI features such as machine learning and computer vision.
Amazon also announced improvements to its Bedrock service, which gives businesses the tools to create their own applications with AI models as a feature. The e-commerce and cloud giant said the improvements would help detect hallucinations, a problem in AI systems that has led to issues with misinformation and accuracy.
In May, Google was under fire for its AI Overview feature on its search engine. Users were receiving incorrect and bizarre answers; such as being told a snake is the mammal with the most bones, or being recommended adding glue to pizza sauce so cheese better sticks to it.
Matt Wood, vice president of AI products at Amazon Web Services, said the new update would reduce hallucinations by around 75% for some use cases.