Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Nobel Prize winners call space station

Three Nobel Prize winners are set to video-call the International Space Station (ISS) at 14:00 GMT today.

Nobel Physics Prize winners Didier Queloz and Michel Mayor and Nobel Chemistry Prize winner Stanley Whittingham will speak with European Space Agency astronauts Luca Parmitano and Jessica Meir as part of Nobel Week, which begins today.

During the call – the first between the ISS and Nobel laureates – participants will discuss discoveries that are “crucial to the work taking place on the International Space Station”.

A livestream of the call will be available on ESA Web TV.

Corbyn and Johnson face off in BBC debate

Conservative leader Boris Johnson will face off against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a televised debate tonight.

With less than a week until the general election and the Conservatives holding a 10-point lead over Labour, the debate is seen as a crucial chance for Corbyn to narrow the gap.

The debate will be broadcast live from Southampton by the BBC, hosted by Today programme presenter Nick Robinson.

Check out our roundups of the key technology pledges in the Conservative and Labour manifestos.

Deadline for Trump to respond to impeachment proceedings

US President Donald Trump has until 17:00 EST (22:00 GMT) tonight to state whether his legal counsel intends to participate in the upcoming impeachment proceedings, and which privileges his counsel wish to exercise.

The deadline was requested by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, and follows speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi giving impeachment articles against Trump the green light yesterday.

The Democrats argue that Trump abused the power of the presidency by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Trump has described impeachment proceedings as a “witch hunt”.