3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Tony Blair discusses world’s Covid-19 response

Former British prime minister Tony Blair will discuss the impact of Covid-19 and the global response to it during a virtual event.

The now executive chairman of the Institute for Global Change will be interviewed by Politico senior editor Ryan Heath about the partnerships needed to minimise the health and economic damage being done by the pandemic.

Blair will also talk about what governments can do to better prepare for future pandemics and share how his institute has adapted to provide support during the emergency. The interview can be viewed here at 5:30pm BST.

Lyft posts Q1 results

Ride-hailing firm Lyft will report its first-quarter earnings today after markets close.

Lockdown measures are expected to translate into a significant reduction in ride volume for the first three months of the year. While Lyft’s larger rival Uber has been able to turn to its other revenue streams during the pandemic, such as food delivery, Lyft is solely focused on transport.

Analysts forecast revenue to have risen 15.7% year-on-year. While this would still be positive given the circumstances, it will be a setback for Lyft’s goal of becoming a profitable company. Uber will post its Q1 earnings tomorrow.

MPs hear coronavirus concerns from airline chiefs

Representatives from the aviation sector will give evidence to British MPs about the impact the coronavirus is having on the industry.

Members of the Transport Committee will split the evidence session into two parts. The first, at 9:30am, will see senior travel editor at The Independent Simon Calder and chief executive of the Association of British Travel Agents Mark Tanzer answer MPs questions.

The second panel, at 10:15am, includes the chief executive of Heathrow Airport John Holland-Kaye, deputy chair of the Regional and Business Airports Group Debra Bowen-Rees and chief executive of Airlines UK Tim Alderslade. The aviation industry has been thrown into disarray by the pandemic, with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic both making significant job cuts.

