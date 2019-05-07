Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Lyft reports first earnings since IPO

Ride-hailing app Lyft will release its first ever earnings report today following its March IPO.

Lyft has had a tough start to life as a publicly traded company, having seen its share price drop below its initial offering price of $72. The company has seen its stock price float between $50 and $60 since early April, with little sign of change.

Ahead of the IPO, professor of practice at Warwick Business School John Colley told Verdict that the Lyft valuation “seems high” due to the company’s unprofitability. The company made losses of more than $900m in 2018, and there is unlikely to be been significant change in Q1 2019.

Analyst estimates vary widely, but average at a loss of around $6.95 per share. Yet, early investors would have been prepared for such losses, so it is unlikely to have too much impact on Lyft’s share price.

Lyft’s Q1 results will be announce via its Investor website after the close of the market. This will be followed by a conference call at 2pm PT (10pm London time).

Google kicks off annual I/O developer conference

Google will today kick off its annual developer conference, Google I/O, where it will show off its latest products and services.

Two new Google Pixel 3 models are expected to take centre stage. The Pixel 3a, a mid-sized model, and the larger 3a XL – details of which have already been leaked – will receive their official unveiling today. Likewise, Google fans will be treated to the latest version of Android, and a variety of new accessories.

Gamers will be eager for more details about Google’s planned Stadia game-streaming service, which it says will offer 4K streaming at 60 frames per second via its global network of data centres.

Google I/O is taking place over the next two days at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Tech in sports conference spotlight

Sports innovation is on the agenda at SportAccord today, the world’s most prestigious sports conference which brings together more than 100 delegates from sports federations the world over.

Erwin Bender, Director of Product Development at GE Research Circle Technologies, who has more than three decades of experience in medtech, will lead a session on the use of technology to monitor and treat sports injuries.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on the pros and cons of wearable sensors in sport featuring Marketing Director for the International Ski Federation Jurg Capol; Head of Client Services for Swiss Timing Laszlo Szakadati; CEO of Wearable Technologies AG Christian Stammel and Vice President of Strategic & External Affairs for the World Federation of Sporting Goods Industry Emma Mason.

SportAccord is currently being held at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Queensland, Australia.