Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Chinese officials give update on coronavirus fiscal measures

Chinese officials will provide an update to the media on the novel coronavirus, with a focus on the fiscal policies in place to support prevention and control of the outbreak.

The press conference will be held by China’s State Council’s inter-agency task force for the outbreak and will include representatives from the Ministry of Finance, People’s Bank of China, State Taxation Administration, and the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The virus has so far infected at least 28,000 people and it has claimed the lives of more than 560 people, the majority in China.

Yesterday it emerged that a Chinese doctor who tried to warn Chinese authorities about the coronavirus, only to be ignored, died from the infection.

Does artificial intelligence need more regulation? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

UK’s citizens’ climate assembly talks emissions targets

A citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis meets for the first of three days.

The Climate Assembly UK, commissioned by six cross-party House of Commons select committees, will see 110 members of the public question experts on the best ways for the UK to reach its net-zero climate emissions target.

It will take place over four weekends between January and March, producing a report for the new Parliament in April.

Similar citizen climate assemblies have been established elsewhere in Europe as the world faces unprecedented rising temperatures.

Honda Motor posts earnings

Honda Motors is scheduled to post its latest earnings figures before markets open today.

The Japanese car and motorcycle maker reported revenue of $34.76bn for the previous quarter, surpassing analyst estimates.

The firm has its first electric car in the works – the Honda e, which is full of next-gen tech such as a dashboard games console.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email