Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Hackers head to Defcon 27

Black Hat USA attendees will make the short walk from the Mandalay Bay hotel today to the Las Vegas strip for the start of Defcon 27, the world’s largest hacker convention.

Defcon has been attracting computer security professionals, researchers, hackers and government officials since 1993, where they can hear about the latest in technology security from a list of industry experts.

On this year’s schedule are sessions on hacking Google’s Home smart assistant, the threat of quantum computing and the things you can find on the dark web.

Defcon 27 is taking place across the Paris, Bally’s, Flamingo and Planet Hollywood hotels in Las Vegas over the next four days.

Amazon and Flipkart fight for consumers ahead of India’s Independence Day

Amazon and Flipkart, both of which hold a 30% market share of India’s ecommerce market, will bid to win over consumers today with the launch of their Indian Independence Day sales.

Both retailers will be offering discounts on a range of products, including electronics such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and televisions over the next few days, ahead of Indian Independence Day on Thursday, 15 August. Both retailers’ sales will run from today until Sunday, 11 August.

The Walmart-backed Flipkart is currently viewed as the market leader in India. However, Amazon is reportedly desperate to capture the Indian market after failing to break through in China.

India’s ecommerce market is expected to grow from $39bn in 2017 to $120bn by 2020, making it the fastest growing ecommerce market in the world.

Smartphone cameras get another upgrade

Realme is expected to beat Samsung and Redmi in the race to launch the world’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera today, after Xiaomi gave consumers their first look at the new technology yesterday.

Realme is set to unveil its new flagship phone – the Realme 5 – after CEO Madhav Sheth showed off the camera’s capabilities on Twitter earlier this week. The launch will focus on the camera package and how the company achieved this ahead of its competitors.

The event will be taking place in Delhi, India, today, ahead of a second event in China next week.

