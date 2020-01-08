Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU and US hold emergency Iran meetings

The US and EU will today hold separate meetings on developments in Iran and Iraq following the assassination of Qassem Suleimani, Iran’s top military commander.

The EU is holding a special meeting of commissioners, chaired by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels.

Top US security and defence figures, including the secretary of state and CIA director, will brief all members of the House of Representatives and Senate on the dramatic escalation.

Iran has vowed retaliation against the US, with many experts warning this could be through digital lines as well as physical.

Automotive fugitive Carlos Ghosn explains escape from Japan

Former Nissan chief and fugitive Carlos Ghosn will hold a press conference in Lebanon today following his audacious escape from Japan, where he is wanted to face charges of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, who denies the charges, slipped past security to board a private jet to Turkey, before joining his wife in Beirut.

Much of his escape is shrouded in mystery, but Ghosn has vowed to provide his own account via a press conference at 13:00 GMT.

Japan is seeking his extradition from Lebanon, but the two countries do not have a treaty in place.

Elaine Chao and Dan Brouillette speak at CES

US politicians Elaine Chao and Dan Brouillette will deliver speeches at the International Consumer Electronics Show, the world’s largest tech expo.

Chao, the US transport secretary, will talk about new Department of Transport initiatives, while Brouillette, energy secretary, will announce upcoming energy storage projects by the Department of Energy.

Other Wednesday speakers include Alicia Abella, VP of AT&T and Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm.

CES was forced to defend its keynote speaking slot for Ivanka Trump, with critics arguing that women with more expertise have failed to be offered prime speaking slots.