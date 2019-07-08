Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Iran resumes enriching uranium

Iran is today likely to begin enriching uranium once again following a statement by President Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani had said that the country would restart enrichment practices on 8 July if the other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known better as the Iran nuclear deal, have not confirmed that they will still fulfil their obligations following US sanctions in the wake of America’s withdrawal from the deal.

The events follow a confirmation on 1 July by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran has breached its stockpile limits of low-enriched uranium set under the deal in response to the US’ abandonment of it.

The move is likely to exacerbate tensions between Iran and the West.

TfL begins tracking passengers over WiFi

Transport for London (TfL) will today begin a project to collect data on passenger movements across the city’s network.

The project, which will collect data logged by the network’s WiFi system, is designed to provide the organisation with additional insights into passenger journeys in a bid to improve services.

It is hoped that the data will enable TfL to provide a number of improvements for passengers, including reducing overcrowding and providing better alerts.

All data collected under the scheme will be completely anonymised to ensure passenger privacy is maintained.

RISE sees tech world meet in Hong Kong

Today will see the start of RISE, a four-day conference in Hong Kong held by the team behind Web Summit and Collision.

Considered the largest technology conference in Asia, RISE will see both big-name companies and startups in attendance, alongside investors and technology enthusiasts.

More than 350 experts will speak during the event, including Thuan Pham, CTO of Uber; Annie Tao, COO of Horizon Robotics, Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer and Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder.

Key talks from RISE will also be streamed via the event website.