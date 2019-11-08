Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

EU finance ministers discuss digital taxation

Finance ministers from the European Union gather today in Brussels, Belgium, to discuss topics including education, the climate and taxation.

Ministers at the Economic and Financial Affairs Council will provide updates on the state of taxation in the digital era. Digital activities have proved difficult to tackle under tax rules from the analogue age, with taxes not being paid in the country where the economic value is created.

The Council is also expected to adopt conclusions on climate finance, with an eye on December’s UN Climate Change Conference.

Detention hearing for ex-Twitter employee accused Saudi spying

US citizen Ahmad Abouammo, one of the former Twitter employees charged in the US for spying for Saudi Arabia, will appear before a judge for his detention hearing.

Abouammo, along with Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, is accused of using his position at the social media firm to gather information on critics of the Saudi government.

A second Saudi citizen, Ahmed Almutairi, is accused of acting as the intermediary between the ex-Twitter employees and Saudi officials. It is believed to be the first time that Saudi citizens have been charged with spying in the US.

The case will be heard by the Northern District of California at 9:30pm GMT.

National STEM/STEAM Day

Today is National STEM/STEAM Day, aimed at promoting science, technology, engineering, art and maths in education.

Celebrated in the US, which has fallen behind other nations in science and maths education, people are encouraged to take part in STEAM activities and create projects.

Previously the focus was on STEM subjects, but the importance of creativity saw art added into the mix to create STEAM.

