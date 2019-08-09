Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Google faces deadline to respond to contract worker demands

Google has until today to issue a response to a letter signed by a group of United States senators, which demanded the fair treatment of an estimated 121,000 contractors currently employed by the search giant.

Signed by 10 senators, including 2020 presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the letter accuses Google of “misuse of independent contractors and temporary workers”.

Google has been asked to adopt policies including the automatic transition of temporary workers to permanent roles after six months; wage and benefit parity for contractors, temporary workers and permanent employees; limited use of contractors for roles that are already performed by full-time staff and the removal of non-compete clauses from all employment contracts.

It has been requested that Google responds detailing how it plans to address these concerns by today. However, it is unclear whether Google will meet these demands.

UK man sentenced over 3D printed gun

Tendai Muswere will be sentence today after pleading guilty to illegally manufacturing a firearm without a firearms licence.

3D printed gun parts were discovered in his home during raids in October 2017 and February 2018. Muswere claimed to have printed the gun for a university project. However, his internet search history revealed he had watched videos detailing how to make a 3D printed gun that could fire ammunition.

This is believed to be the first conviction in the UK related to the manufacturing of a firearm using 3D printing techniques.

Defense Distributed, a US-based pro-gun organisation, caused controversy by publishing files online that allowed anybody with a 3D printer to create a firearm last year.

Premier League introduces VAR technology

The 2019-20 Premier League campaign will get underway this evening, as Liverpool take on Norwich City in the season opener.

The game will see the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology make its Premier League debut, following its implementation in Spain, France, Germany and Italy’s top leagues.

The technology helps referees to avoid errors. Likewise, in many cases it has also led to improved player behaviour. However, many football fans claim that the time it takes to review a situation using VAR can impede the flow of the game.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Liverpool vs Norwich kicks off at 8pm at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium.