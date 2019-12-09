Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

T-Mobile, Sprint merger anti-trust trial begins

The merger between T-Mobile and Sprint hangs in the balance in an anti-trust trial that gets underway today.

The $26.5bn Sprint deal was approved by the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice earlier this year after more than a year in regulatory limbo.

But a group of 16 US states argue that the merger will reduce competition and result in higher wireless prices for consumers.

The two firms argue the opposite and that the merger will lead to greater wireless coverage. If T-Mobile and Sprint are successful, the merger will create a telecoms firm larger than AT&T. Only Verizon would have more monthly subscribers.

NASA displays rocket returning humans to Moon

NASA will open its doors to media to give a close-up look at the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket that will return astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972.

Known as Artemis, the programme aims to put the first woman and next man on the lunar surface in 2024 and create a sustained presence on the Moon.

During ‘Artemis Day’, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine will hold a press conference at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, US.

It will be broadcast live on NASA TV at 08:00 EST (14:00 GMT).

Pelosi and Kushner speak at WSJ CEO Council

The Wall Street Journal hosts an annual meeting of its CEO Council in Washington, US.

Speakers include Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

The 2020 presidential election, and what the results may mean for business, is expected to be a big theme. There will also be demos of “some of the most advanced and business-transforming robotics and AI”.

The two-day event takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel, Washington, US.