Jobs in the tech sector are showing strong signs of recovery, according to data released today by startup Otta.

The company found that the number of tech jobs being advertised in the UK is now almost at pre-lockdown levels, with 3,495 in September, compared to 3,552 in March.

Otta, which helps jobseekers find positions, also found that the number of tech sector jobs had grown by 71% since June, when the number available stood at 2,041.

“While it is an uncertain time for both companies and job seekers, our data offers some reassurance to people that are looking for jobs,” said Sam Franklin, CEO and co-founder of Otta.

“While job vacancies in some industries have been slow to recover, we have seen a strong recovery in the tech jobs market in recent months, with lots of great companies continuing to hire.

“Tech companies are disruptive and operate in fast-growing markets. Despite a difficult economic backdrop, many are still growing fast.”

The tech sector jobs seeing the strongest demand

While overall jobs in the tech sector are seeing strong recovery, this is being buoyed by certain specialisms beyond others.

Product management, software engineering, data analysis and design were the four most in-demand specialisms, together accounting for more than 50% of the positions advertised in September, at a total of 1,924.

Engineers, however, have been in the highest demand, with more roles advertised in September than in March.

For many, roles have also become remote, with fully remote positions now accounting for 12% of tech sector jobs, compared to 2% in March.

Fintech has also been the biggest sub-sector within tech, with 843 roles advertised in London alone. Key companies in this space have continued to hire throughout the pandemic, including challenger bank Revolut.

“Despite lockdown we have continued our expansion plans, including launching services in Japan, USA and Australia. To reach our goal of building the world’s first truly global financial superapp we continuously focus on hiring exceptional talent, and are currently looking to appoint around 200 positions,” explained Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder and CTO at Revolut.

“Since the vast majority of us have been working from home, we’ve been blown away by how much our people have managed to achieve. We’ve found flexible working to be so beneficial in fact, that we’ve decided to implement it across our whole organisation, enabling us to find top talent from all over the world.”

