Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $13.9bn were announced globally for June 2021, with the $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 171.04% over the previous month of $5.11bn and a drop of 5.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $14.59bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a rise of 3.58% with 289 deals in June 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 279 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $10.07bn in June 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 63.5% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $8.79bn, against the overall value of $13.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dubilier & Rice, Clayton and KKRInc’s $5.49bn private equity deal with Cloudera

2) The $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics by JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management

3) Symphony Technology Group’s $1.2bn private equity deal with FireEye

4) The $300m venture financing deal of Easy Education by BDC Capital, Blue Cloud Ventures, Fidelity Management & Research, Garage Capital, Harmonic Growth Partners, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board and Teachers Innovation Platform

5) JFrog’s acquisition deal with Vdoo Connected Trust for $300m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.