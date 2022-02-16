Technology industry artificial intelligence deals total $18bn globally in Q4 2021

Benchmark Capital, Caffeinated Capital, Coatue, D1 Capital, Franklin Templeton Investments, Greenoaks Capital Management, ICONIQ Growth, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, MSD Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Silver Lake Partners, Thrive Capital and XN – US $735m venture financing deal with Formagrid was the technology industry’s biggest artificial intelligence deal of Q4 2021 as artificial intelligence deals worth $18bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 30% over the previous quarter and a drop of 34.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $27.68bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 10.86% with 823 deals in Q4 2021 against the average of 923.25 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $11.2bn.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in Q4 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals accounted for 13.9% of the overall value during Q4 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $2.51bn, against the overall value of $18bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of Q4 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Benchmark Capital,Caffeinated Capital,Coatue,D1 Capital,Franklin Templeton Investments,Greenoaks Capital Management,ICONIQ Growth,J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners,MSD Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Silver Lake Partners,Thrive Capital and XN – US $735m venture financing deal with Formagrid

2) The $500m venture financing of Momenta.ai by Bosch Rexroth,Cathay Capital (China),General Motors,GGV Jiyuan Capital,IDG Capital,Mercedes-Benz Vans,SAIC Motor,Shunwei Capital Partners,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tencent Holdings,Toyota Motor and YF Capital

3) Accel,Bain Capital,Commerce Ventures Management,Scale Venture Partners,Sorenson Capital Partners,T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management $450m venture financing deal with Socure

4) The $430m venture financing of Saama Technologies by Amgen Ventures,Intermountain Ventures,McKesson Ventures,Merck Global Health Innovation Fund,Northpond Ventures,Pfizer Venture Investments,Population Health Partners and The Carlyle Group

5) CDB Capital,China Internet Investment Fund,Goldstone Investment Group,IDG Capital,InnoVision Capital – China,Legend Capital and Shang Qi Capital $392.33m venture financing deal with Beijing ESWIN Technology Group