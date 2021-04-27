Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $19.18bn were announced globally for March 2021, with the $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 73.4% over the previous month of $11.06bn and a rise of 112.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.04bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a rise of 24.81% with 327 deals in March 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 262 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $14.53bn in March 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 66.5% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $12.76bn, against the overall value of $19.18bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic

2) The $1.6bn acquisition of Yandex by Janus Henderson Group

3) The $645m merger of Capitol InvestmentV and States Title Holding

4) The $514m merger deal of Qomplx and Tailwind Acquisition

5) Daimler, Robert Bosch, SAIC Motor, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings, Toyota Motor and Yunfeng Capital’s venture financing deal with Momenta.ai for $500m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.