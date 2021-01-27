Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $4.8bn were announced globally for December 2020, with the $683.16m acquisition of Sinch being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 10.9% over the previous month of $4.33bn and a drop of 46.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.96bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a rise of 9.35% with 269 deals in December 2020 when compared to the last 12-month average of 246 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $1.67bn in December 2020.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 32.1% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.54bn, against the overall value of $4.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SB Management Group’s $683.16m acquisition of Sinch

2) The $225.5m venture financing of CrossChx by Dragoneer Investment Group, Drive Capital, General Catalyst Partners, Global Equities, GV Management Co, Sequoia Capital Operations, Silicon Valley Bank, Tiger Global Management and Transformation Capital Partners

3) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m venture financing of Graphcore

4) The $210m venture financing deal of Zhejiang Yiqi Education Technology by Bojia Capital, China Fortune Financial Group, Chuangzhi Capital, Fortune Caizhi, Guangzhou Yingrui Capital Management, SAIF Partners China and The Rise Fund

5) Capthorne Ventures, CITIC Securities Investment, Greater Bay Area Common Home Investment, Hongzhuo Capital, New Sky Global Media, Oriental Pearl Group, Russia-China Investment Fund, Tencent Holdings and UOB Venture Management’s venture financing deal with Mininglamp Software Systems for $200m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.