Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $4.8bn were announced globally for May 2021, with the $500m acquisition of WaveOptics being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 91.9% over the previous month of $59.02bn and a drop of 67% when compared with the last 12-month average of $14.41bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 10.26% with 245 deals in May 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 273 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $2.13bn in May 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 29.3% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.4bn, against the overall value of $4.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Snap’s $500m acquisition of WaveOptics

2) The $300m acquisition of Prospera Technologies by Valmont Industries

3) Accel, Advent International, Avenir Entreprises Gestion, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst Partners and Iris Capital’s $220m venture financing of Shift Technology

4) The $200m acquisition deal of Second Spectrum by Genius Sports Group

5) SoftBank Vision Fund II’s venture financing deal with Riiid for $175m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.