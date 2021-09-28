Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $8.4bn were announced globally for August 2021, with the $1.83bn acquisition of Appriss Insights being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 12.5% over the previous month of $7.45bn and a drop of 36.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.2bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.47% with 278 deals in August 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 288 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $6.21bn in August 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 55.3% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $4.63bn, against the overall value of $8.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Equifax $1.83bn acquisition deal with Appriss Insights

2) The $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks by Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) Cisco Systems $500m acquisition deal with Epsagon

4) The $400m venture financing of Dataiku by Battery Ventures,CapitalG Management Co,Dawn Capital,Eurazeo,FirstMark Capital,ICONIQ Growth,Insight Partners,Lightrock Power,Olivier Pomel,Snowflake Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) China Merchants Capital Investment and CICC Capital ManagementLimited $308m venture financing deal with Newlinks (Beijing) Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.