Technology industry artificial intelligence deals total $9.6bn globally in February 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $9.6bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $2.58bn private equity deal with Informa being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 44.2% over the previous month of $6.63bn and a rise of 8.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.83bn.
In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 7.28% with 280 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 302 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $4.15bn in February 2022.
technology industry artificial intelligence deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 59.7% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $5.7bn, against the overall value of $9.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Mubadala Investment and Warburg Pincus $2.58bn private equity deal with Informa
2) The $1.16bn acquisition of Optimal Blue Holdco by Black Knight
3) Eight Roads Ventures,Vista Equity Partners Management and Volition Capital $1bn private equity deal with Securonix
4) The $568.42m private equity of RELEX by Blackstone Growth
5) March Capital Partner,New Enterprise Associates,Sanabil Investments and Sorenson Capital Partners $400m venture financing deal with Uniphore Technologies