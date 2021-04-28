Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $12.73bn were announced globally in March 2021, led by Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 110.1% over the previous month of $6.06bn and a rise of 126.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.61bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $10.82bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $10.76bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in March 2021 was the US with 28 deals, followed by the Japan with six and the UK with five.

In 2021, as of March, technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $28.36bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 913.4% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in March 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during March 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $12.42bn, against the overall value of $12.73bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of March 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hitachi’s $9.5bn acquisition of GlobalLogic

2) The $1.6bn acquisition of Yandex by Janus Henderson Group

3) The $645m merger of Capitol InvestmentV and States Title Holding

4) The $514m merger of Qomplx and Tailwind Acquisition

5) Medallia’s acquisition of Decibel Insight for $160m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.