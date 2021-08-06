Total technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $31.2bn were announced in North America in Q2 2021, led by Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 55.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 453.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $5.64bn.

North America held a 96.24% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deal value that totalled $32.44bn in Q2 2021. With a 95.78% share and deals worth $31.07bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, North America recorded 83 artificial intelligence deals during Q2 2021, marking an increase of 9.21% over the previous quarter and a rise of 50.23% over the last four-quarter average. The US recorded 75 deals during the quarter.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 96.6% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $30.15bn, against the overall value of $31.2bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Microsoft’s $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder by Panasonic

3) International Business Machines’ $2bn acquisition of Turbonomic

4) The $850m acquisition of Ekata by Mastercard

5) PAR Technology’s acquisition of Punchh for $500m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.