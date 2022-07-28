Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals total $555.8m globally in June 2022

Total Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $555.8m were announced globally in June 2022, led by Shiprocket’s $200m acquisition of 80% stake in Pickrr Technologies Pvt., according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.6% over the previous month of $453.48m and a drop of 59.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.38bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $205.82m. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $205.3m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence M&A deals activity in June 2022 was the US with 15 deals, followed by the UK with six and Canada with three.

In 2022, as of June, Technology artificial intelligence M&A deals worth $7.36bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 71% year on year.

Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology artificial intelligence M&A deals stood at $555.82m, against the overall value of $555.8m recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shiprocket $200m acquisition deal for 80% stake in Pickrr Technologies Pvt.

2) The $160m acquisition of Digital Shadows by RELIAQUEST

3) International Business Machines $150m acquisition deal with Databand.ai

4) The $45.3m acquisition of Fiinu by Immediate Acquisition

5) Deepmatter Group $0.52m acquisition deal with ChemIntelligence

