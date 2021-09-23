Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.2bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in August 2021, led by $308m venture financing of Newlinks (Beijing) Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.4% over the previous month of $964.01m and a drop of 16.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.42bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 19.77% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $5.97bn in August 2021. With a 16.42% share and deals worth $980.27m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 92 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 2.22% over the previous month and a rise of 12.20% over the 12-month average. China recorded 55 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 53.4% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $627.97m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Merchants Capital Investment and CICC Capital ManagementLimited $308m venture financing deal with Newlinks (Beijing) Technology

2) The $108.05m venture financing of Shukun Technology by China Fund,Chunhua Capital,Future Innovation Fund.,Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings,Jianjie Asia,Marathon Venture Partners,Primavera Capital Group,Ruizhi Capital,Sequoia Capital China Fund,WT Focus and Yuanyi Capital

3) Bank of Communications,Guotai Junan International,Industrial Investment (Beijing) Capital Management,Light Source Capital,Recent Capital and SPDB International $100m venture financing deal with Beijing Dipu Technology

4) The $61.92m venture financing of Geometry Partner by Baidu Ventures,Glory Ventures,Matrix Partners China,Puhua Capital,Silergy and Xiaomi Yangtze River Industry Fund

5) Coatue Management,GGV Jiyuan Capital,Hillhouse Ventures,Jinshajiang Ventures and Red Dot China $50m venture financing deal with Hangzhou Fork Intelligent Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.