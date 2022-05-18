Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $1.78bn in Asia-Pacific in April 2021

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.78bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2021, led by $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 5.8% over the previous month of $1.89bn and a rise of 52.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.17bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 29.23% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $6.09bn in April 2021. With a 10.53% share and deals worth $641m, Singapore was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 64 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 35.35% over the previous month and a drop of 17.95% over the 12-month average. China recorded 41 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 69.6% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.24bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock,Innovation Growth Ventures,OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II $640m venture financing deal with Trax Technology Solutions

2) The $343m venture financing of Bundl Technologies Private by Accel,Amansa Capital,Carmignac,Falcon Edge Capital,Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Ii,INQ Holdings,MIH India Food Holdings,Prosus and Think Investments

3) Citic Private Equity Funds Management,Hopu Investment ManagementLimited,Matrix China Partners,Tencent Holdings and Xiang He Capital $135m venture financing deal with Beijing Shumei Times Technology

4) The $70m venture financing of Kyligence by Alpha Square Group,CICC Innovation Capital,Gopher Asset Management,Jumbo Sheen Enterprises Group,Shanghai Growth Capital,Shanghai Pu Yao Xinyi Investment Management and SPDB International

5) Lightspeed China Partners,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Ping An Global Voyager Fund,Sequoia Capital China,Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund and Wu Capital $50m venture financing deal with Beijing Lai Network Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.