Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $1.7bn were announced in North America in November 2022, led by $150m venture financing of Astera Labs, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 21.3% over the previous month of $1.41bn and a drop of 22.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.21bn.

North America held a 65.77% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $2.6bn in November 2022. With a 63.46% share and deals worth $1.65bn, the US was the top country in North America’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 76 deals during November 2022, marking a decrease of 9.52% over the previous month and a drop of 20.83% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 70 deals during the month.

North America technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 36.5% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $625m, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Atreides Management, Fidelity Investments, Intel Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures’s $150m venture financing deal with Astera Labs

2) The $135m venture financing of WekaIO by 10D, Atreides Management, Celesta Capital, Gemini Israel Ventures, Generation Investment Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ventures, Key 1 Capital, Lumir Ventures, Micron Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, MoreTech Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Ventures and Samsung Catalyst Fund

3) Costanoa Ventures, Databricks Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon Ventures, Queensland Investment, Riverwood Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sanabil Investments , Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo and Union Grove Venture Partners’s $123m venture financing deal with Alation

4) The $117m venture financing of Locus Robotics by Bond Capital Partners (UK), G2 Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Gray’s Creek Capital Advisors, Hercules Capital, HESTA Super Fund, Newton Investment Management (North America), Next47, Scale Venture Partners, Silicon Valley Bank, Stack Capital Group and Stafford Capital Partners

5) Variant Investments’s $100m venture financing deal with beatBread