Technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals total $149m in China in October 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $149m were announced in China in October 2022, led by $27.38m Venture Financing of Beijing Bishi Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 38.8% over the previous month of $243.22m and a drop of 76.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $644.05m.

China held a 6.77% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $2.2bn in October 2022.

In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, China recorded 34 deals during October 2022, marking an increase of 30.77% over the previous month and a drop of 2.86% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 56.2% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $83.73m, against the overall value of $149m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cathay Capital (China), Chenyi Capital, Firstred Capital, Sanyi Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital China and ShunWei Capital’s $27.38m venture financing deal with Beijing Bishi Technology

2) The $14.5m venture financing of NOVAUTO (Beijing) by Guangfa Qianhe Investment, SeasCapital and SEE Fund

3) GF Qianhe Investment, Guochuang Future Fund, SEE Fund and Yunshi Capital’s $14m venture financing deal with Beijing Chaoxing Future Technology

4) The $13.94m venture financing of Yunlu Smart Door by Chongqing Tongliang Industrial Fund, Qianhai Renzhi Capital Management (Shenzhen), ShunWei Capital and Xiaomi Group

5) Borun Capital, Hainan Rongya Joint investment, Jiangsu Guotai Huading Investment, SAIC Hengxu, Wuyuan Capital and Yunhui Capital’s $13.9m venture financing deal with Youhualin Information Technology (Shanghai)

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.