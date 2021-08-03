Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $17.1bn were announced globally in Q2 2021, led by $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 16.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 83.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $9.33bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $9.45bn in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $8.54bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in Q2 2021 was the US with 270 deals, followed by China with 125 and the UK with 41.

In 2021, at the end of , artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $17.1bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking an increase of 143.4% year on year.

Artificial Intelligence venture financing deals in technology industry in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence venture financing deals in technology industry accounted for 21.1% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $3.61bn, against the overall value of $17.1bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management’s $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $676m venture financing of SambaNova Systems by BlackRock, GIC, GV Management Co, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Temasek Holdings (Private), Walden International and WRVI Capital

3) BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions

4) The $450m venture financing of Anduril Industries by 8VC , Andreessen Horowitz, D1 Capital Partners, Elad Gil, Founders Fund, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital and Valor Equity Partners

5) Accel, Amansa Capital, Carmignac, Falcon Edge Capital, Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Ii, INQ Holdings, MIH India Food Holdings, Prosus and Think Investments’ venture financing of Bundl Technologies Private for $343m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.