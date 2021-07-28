Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $2.2bn were announced in China in June 2021, led by $1.5bn Venture Financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 226% over the previous month of $659.51m and a rise of 133.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $921.12m.

China held a 32.43% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $6.63bn in June 2021.

In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, China recorded 35 deals during June 2021, marking a decrease of 18.60% over the previous month and a drop of 18.60% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 86.7% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $1.86bn, against the overall value of $2.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management’s $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $200m venture financing of SmartMore Technology by CoStone Capital, DG Capital Management, Green Pine Capital Partners, Lenovo Capital, Sequoia Capital China and Zhen Fund

3) China Merchants Capital Investment, Cnpc Assets ManagementLtd, Donghai Holdings, Founder Securities and Youshan Capital’s $61m venture financing of Shenzhen Hans Robot

4) The $60m venture financing of Shanghai Qingchuang Information Technology by M31 Capital

5) Tencent Investment and Wuyuan Capital’s venture financing of Yuanxiang Weisi Holdings (Shenzhen) for $40m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.