Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $2.7bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2021, led by $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 153.8% over the previous month of $1.06bn and a rise of 118.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.23bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 40.57% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $6.63bn in June 2021. With a 32.43% share and deals worth $2.15bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 73 deals during June 2021, marking a decrease of 9.88% over the previous month and a drop of 7.59% over the 12-month average. China recorded 35 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 75.4% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $2.02bn, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JD.com.Fang and Shanghai Weihao Chuangxin Investment Management’s $1.5bn venture financing of Horizon Robotics

2) The $200m venture financing of SmartMore Technology by CoStone Capital, DG Capital Management, Green Pine Capital Partners, Lenovo Capital, Sequoia Capital China and Zhen Fund

3) 3ONE4 Capital Partners, Akshay Ghulati, Bertelsmann Nederland, Brunei Investment Agency, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Narshing Dass Makkar and Vertex Ventures US $192m venture financing of Delightful GourmetLtd

4) The $72m venture financing of SFuriosaAI by Aion Bank, DSC Investment, Imm Investment, KDB Industrial Bank, Korea Omega Investment Finance, Naver D2SF and Quantum Ventures Korea

5) China Merchants Capital Investment, Cnpc Assets ManagementLtd, Donghai Holdings, Founder Securities and Youshan Capital’ venture financing of Shenzhen Hans Robot for $61m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.