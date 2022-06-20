Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $2.9bn globally in May 2022

The $150m venture financing of Motive Technologies was the Technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $2.9bn were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 43.4% over the previous month of $5.09bn and a drop of 47.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.46bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.82bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.62bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 68 deals, followed by the China with 24 and the UK with 20.

In 2022, as of May, Technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $22.55bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 12.1% year on year.

Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 19.8% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $569m, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Insight Partners and Kleiner Perkins $150m venture financing deal with Motive Technologies

2) The $110m venture financing of GreyOrange by BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management

3) Broadridge Financial Solutions,Franklin Resources,Hamilton Lane,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Morningstar and Motive Partners $109m venture financing deal with The Tifin Group

4) The $100m venture financing of Fictiv by Accel,Activate Capital,Angeleno Group,Bill Gates,Cross Creek,G2 Venture Partners,Standard Investments and The Westly Group

5) aCapital Management,Addition,AIX Ventures LP.,betaworks ventures,Coatue Management,Kevin Durant,Lux Capital,Olivier Pomel,Rich Kleiman,Sequoia Capital US and SV Angel $100m venture financing deal with Hugging Face

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.