Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $241.4m were announced in Europe in January 2021, led by $47m venture financing of Oxbotica, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 46.4% over the previous month of $450.71m and a rise of 7.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $225.15m.

Europe held a 7.79% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $3.1bn in January 2021. With a 3.47% share and deals worth $107.53m, France was the top country in Europe’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 41 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 12.77% over the previous month and a drop of 2.38% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded ten deals during the month.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 64.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $155.82m, against the overall value of $241.4m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BP Ventures, Business Growth Fund, Doxa Partners, Halma, HostPlus, IP Group, Palo Alto Venture Partners and Tencent Holdings’ $47m venture financing of Oxbotica

2) The $43m venture financing of iziwork by BPI France and Cathay Innovation Fund

3) Alven Capital Partners, Kerala Ventures and Singular Ventures’ $42.42m venture financing of Georges Tech

4) The $13.4m venture financing of SZyfra by VEB Ventures

5) 24 Haymarket, Figure Eight Investments, Guy Hands and Smedvig Capital’ venture financing of Prosapient for $10m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.