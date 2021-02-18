The $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology was the technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $3.1bn were announced globally in January 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 23.1% over the previous month of $4.03bn and a rise of 34.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.31bn.

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.76bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.67bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in January 2021 was the US with 61 deals, followed by the China with 44 and the UK with ten.

In 2021, as of January, technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $3.1bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 49.7% year on year.

technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 53.2% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.65bn, against the overall value of $3.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

3) China Capital Investment Group, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, Primavera Capital Group, Redpoint China Ventures, Summitview Capital and Tencent Holdings’ $278.15m venture financing of Shanghai Liaoyuan Technology

4) The $138.3m venture financing of Globality by Sienna Capital S.a and SoftBank Vision Fund

5) 14W Venture Partners, BoxGroup, GGV Capital, Kaiser Permanente pension fund, LTS Investments, Marcy Venture Partners, Max-Ventures, PICO Venture Partners, Primary Venture Partners and Valor Equity Partners’ venture financing of Kang Health for $132m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

