Total technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals worth $3.2bn were announced in the US in November 2021, led by $450m Venture Financing of Socure, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.9% over the previous month of $3.23bn and a rise of 10.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.87bn.

The US held a 53.01% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal value that totalled $5.98bn in November 2021.

In terms of artificial intelligence Venture Financing deal activity, the US recorded 82 deals during November 2021, marking a decrease of 12.77% over the previous month and a drop of 14.58% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals accounted for 42.6% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals stood at $1.35bn, against the overall value of $3.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence Venture Financing deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Bain Capital,Commerce Ventures Management,Scale Venture Partners,Sorenson Capital Partners,T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management $450m venture financing deal with Socure

2) The $250m venture financing of Cerebras Systems by Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG),Alpha Wave Ventures and Chimera Partners

3) 40 North Management,Disruptive AI Venture Capital,More Capital SAL,Samsung NEXT Ventures,Sapphire Ventures,TCP Capital,Third Point Ventures and Vertex Growth Fund $250m venture financing deal with Verbit Software

4) The $202m venture financing of Everlaw by Andreessen Horowitz,CapitalG,H.I.G. Growth Partners,K9 Ventures,Menlo Ventures and TPG

5) Altimeter Capital Management,Battery Ventures,Geodesic Capital,Insight Partners,Redpoint Ventures and Tiger Global Management $200m venture financing deal with Workato

