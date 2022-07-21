Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $3.8bn globally in June 2022

The $300m venture financing of Beijing Megarobo Technology was the Technology industry’s top artificial intelligence venture financing deal as total deals worth $3.8bn were announced globally in June 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 28.1% over the previous month of $2.99bn and a drop of 29.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.41bn.

Related Articles

Comparing artificial intelligence venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.49bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.44bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deals activity in June 2022 was the US with 62 deals, followed by the China with 32 and the UK with 21.

In 2022, as of June, Technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $26.8bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 18.6% year on year.

Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 30.3% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $1.16bn, against the overall value of $3.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GGV Capital,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Harvest Capital,Pavilion Capital,Redview Capital,Sinovation Ventures,Starr Capital,Taihecap,U-Member Capital and Yumeng Capital $300m venture financing deal with Beijing Megarobo Technology

2) The $300m venture financing of Maggie Technology (Beijing) by Asia Investment Capital Holdings,Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity,Hongwei Capital,Jiyuan Capital,Pavilion Capital,Starr Capital,Taihe Capital,Yuanfeng Capital and Yumeng Capital

3) Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Viking Global Investors $225m venture financing deal with AlphaSense

4) The $169m venture financing of Zoovu by FTV Capital

5) 3L Capital,Assembly Ventures,Benenson Capital Partners,Dan Doctoroff,DivcoWest,Dragoneer Investment Group,Eldridge Industries,Gideon Hixon Fund,Halogen Ventures,King River Capital,Moving Capital,RXR Realty,Silver Lake Waterman,Slow Ventures,UP.Partners and Zigg Capital $167m venture financing deal with Metropolis

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.