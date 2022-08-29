Technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals total $312.3m in Asia-Pacific in July 2022

Total technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals worth $312.3m were announced in Asia-Pacific in July 2022, led by $148.68m venture financing of Iluvatar CoreX, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 75.4% over the previous month of $1.27bn and a drop of 74.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.21bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 27.63% share of the global technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deal value that totalled $1.13bn in July 2022. With a 19.43% share and deals worth $219.6m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s artificial intelligence venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of artificial intelligence venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 40 deals during July 2022, marking a decrease of 46.67% over the previous month and a drop of 50.62% over the 12-month average. China recorded 13 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals accounted for 73.02% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence venture financing deals stood at $228.01m, against the overall value of $312.3m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence venture financing deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) HOPU Fund II, HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund, Shanghai guosheng (group),Vista Investments and ZGC Science City Science and Technology Growth Fund $148.68m venture financing deal with Iluvatar CoreX

2) The $28m venture financing of Detect Technologies by Accel, Bharat Innovation Fund, BlueHill CapitalLtd, Elevation Capital (India), Prosus Ventures and Shell Ventures

3) British International Investment, HealthQuad, Kae Capital ManagementLtd., Pi Ventures, Quadria Capital Investment Management and W Health Ventures $20m venture financing deal with Touchkin eServices

4) The $16.42m venture financing of Beijing Dipu Technology by AVIC Industry and Finance Holdings

5) Leli Venture Capital, Shenzhen Songhe Capital Management and Yuan Qi Capital $14.91m venture financing deal with Shenzhen Insight Wisdom Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.